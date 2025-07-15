BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump’s Patriot pledge is political theater, that won’t secure Ukraine’s skies - Scott Ritter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
165 views • 2 months ago

Trump’s Patriot pledge is political theater, won’t secure Ukraine’s skies: Scott Ritter

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter has more questions than answers when it comes to Trump’s commitment of 17 Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine, saying the numbers involved, the personnel required to operate them, and their ability to survive transit are all up in the air.

💬 “Russia right now enjoys relative freedom of activity over Ukraine in terms of drone operations, missile operations. They apparently have very good intelligence coverage of Ukraine. So as Patriot batteries are transferred to Ukraine there's an increased likelihood that they will be detected by the Russians and destroyed by the Russians before they're ever installed,” Ritter told Sputnik.

Delivering the air defense systems to Ukraine will be “a massive waste of money” that “won’t help Ukraine,” but hurt it, needlessly prolonging the conflict, in which time “thousands” more people will be killed.

💬 “This is a political gesture being made by President Trump because he's embarrassed that he hasn't been able to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into bending the knee to American demands on how to bring this war to an end,” Ritter stressed.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
Chapters

