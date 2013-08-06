[Aug 6, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 10 (6.1K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba take a break from discussing the book of Revelation and address some of the issues brought up in previous shows - in particular the issue of keeping the commandments, Sabbath and Feasts of YHWH. What is the significance of these things for the Believer? Find out in this episode of Quest4Truth.
