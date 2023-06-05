© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
美国老兵：人们没有意识到他们拥有什么， 我们为之奋斗的东西， 一切都将付诸东流， 我们的国家肯定将走向地狱。
American veteran: people don't realize what they have, what we've fought for, that everything is going down the drain, that our country is definitely going to hell.
