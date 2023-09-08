BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Artificial Empathy: Can AI Develop Emotions?
The Jim Stroud Show
The Jim Stroud Show
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 09/08/2023

Do you know what artificial empathy is? It’s when AI systems detect and respond to humans in an empathic way. Imagine calling into a call center to complain about a product and a very human sounding voice hears your distress and talks in a soothing way to calm you down and fix your issue. Is this a good thing or a bad thing? I debate it on this episode of "The Jim Stroud Show."

...

Mentioned in this episode:

AI4TALENT - GLOBAL VIRTUAL AI CONFERENCE FOR TA & HR: AI has forever changed the world and it’s here to stay. Join us at our groundbreaking virtual conference to explore how AI is reshaping Talent Acquisition, HR, and the future of work. Don’t miss out on AI4Talent 2023. Join the waitlist and stay current with the latest event updates. https://ai4talent.com/


 DEEP REEL - AI Content Generation Platform: https://deepreel.com/  

COGITO - Powering the teams behind great CX and EX: https://cogitocorp.com/

...

Subscribe to "The Recruiting Life" newsletter for updates on current labor trends and to explore the future of work. https://jimstroud.beehiiv.com 

Keywords
technologyartificial intelligenceempathyemotion-ai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy