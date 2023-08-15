Chris Nelson Defends Ron DeSantis, Arguing That He Should be the GOP Nominee

Independent Reporter, Contributor to the Floridian Press and Ron DeSantis apologist Chris Nelson joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break down why he not only believes that Ron DeSantis is the best candidate in the 2024 Presidential Race, but why he thinks DeSantis will actually be the next president, despite being so far behind in the poll numbers.





I found myself agreeing with some of the Team DeSantis critiques of Donald Trump, which is not something you’d expect of a Trump supporter. However, it’s important that we call balls and strikes, and Trump was dead wrong in his handling of covid, especially. To-date, he has not changed course in his view of what should’ve been done.





Nelson argued that DeSantis has changed course on covid, and that this shows his presidential qualities. There is definitely an argument to be made on that specific issue.





However, I raised my concerns regarding Ron DeSantis weaponizing the Florida Government against Woke Disney for practicing their Free Speech rights. While Nelson and I didn’t see eye to eye on this issue, it’s an important one to debate, as I’m concerned that this authoritarian streak in DeSantis is not what we should want in our GOP nominee.





Overall, this was a very good discussion over our differences. We need more debates like what Chris Nelson and I had, as opposed to the smear campaign both candidates’ teams are running against each other.





Follow Chris Nelson on Twitter at @ReOpenChris. You can check out his website at https://reopenchris.com.





Subscribe to this show on Rumble and Apple Podcasts.





Sign up for pickax to be among the first people on the platform when beta launches Q1 of 2024. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to Jeff Dornik’s Substack at https://jeffdornik.substack.com. Become a paid subscriber to watch Jeff’s new exclusive show.





Get BIG discounts on MyPillow's patriotic pillows and sheets with code FFN! Transform your sleep game and show your love for Mike Lindell's awesome products. Shop now at MyPillow and unlock incredible savings today! Don't miss this chance to snooze in style while supporting an American brand! Visit https://mypillow.com and use code FFN at checkout. Hurry, limited time offer!





Beef prices skyrocketing? No worries! Stock up on premium, shelf-stable cuts from Freedom First Beef Get ahead of the game and order now with code JEFF15 for a rad 15% off! Don't miss out, visit https://freedomfirstbeef.com today!