Quo Vadis





August 1, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Gisella Cardia on Confusion in the Church





The following message of Our Lady was given to Gisella Cardia on September 6, 2022:





My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart, where my other children are!





Pray and fast, the world is the wrapping of many sins starting with abortion, pride, haughtiness, no respect for one's body, the temple of the Holy Spirit, unbridled lust, war, conflicts and materialism.





The rulers are taken by evil, the priests no longer have respect for my Son Jesus.





You are taken by the things of the world and you do not care for your soul.





I touch the earth to warn you, God's wrath will be great, especially for Italy and Rome, the seat of Peter.





My children, I am here and I extend my arms awaiting the repentance and conversion of these children, to whom everything would be forgiven if they returned to God.





Adored children, now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





A similar message was given by Our Lady to Gisella Cardia on September 3, 2022:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart.





Children, my little children, your faith moves me, because I know your difficulties, but when you pray and ask my Son Jesus, He brings down the providence, and here you are on your knees praying with the Rosary in your hands.





My children, this earth will be purified with fire, but it will also be blessed by the water that will flow in the Marian places for the healing of the soul and body.





Children, pray for Russia and pray that nuclear power is not touched.





Pray for the Church that reigns in confusion.





Today among you there is a person who wants to approach the priesthood, you must say that Jesus needs holy priests.





Jesus blesses these new spouses.





Today, there will be many graces that will descend on you.





Children, do not lose the way of the way, truth and life.





Now I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity, amen.





The Church continues to study Gisella's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them.





