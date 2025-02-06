BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Federal Income Tax and Money Printing
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 7 months ago

Breaking Down the Complex: The Federal Income Tax & Money Printing!


Did you know the Federal Reserve and the income tax were both born in 1913—and it’s no coincidence?

The Fed prints money out of thin air, loans it to the U.S. Treasury, and then uses the income tax to force YOU to pay it back. Sound like a scam? That’s because it is.


Here’s the kicker: the income tax isn’t even constitutional or necessary for most Americans.

And guess what? The IRS is collapsing from within as millions stop filing 1040s.


#TaxReform #FederalReserve #IncomeTaxScam #FinancialFreedom #IRS #MoneyPrinting #EconomicTruth #WakeUpAmerica


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
brighteonfinancebt highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy