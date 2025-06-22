Iran DOUBTS effectiveness of Trump’s strike on nuclear sites — Mehr News

‘If Trump’s claim is correct… it doesn’t seem to have caused significant damage’

‘Materials were REMOVED from there’

‘This is not Constitutional’ – Rep. Thomas Massie SLAMS Trump’s war moves on Iran

🚨 Fordow was attacked by enemy airstrikes – Tasnim

A spokesman for the Qom Provincial Crisis Management Headquarters CONFIRMED to Tasnim that hours ago, after Qom’s air defenses were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordow nuclear site was struck by enemy airstrikes.

Parts of Fordow nuclear site may have been destroyed — Rerum Novarum quotes Iran's Tasnim news

6 bunker busting BOMBS on Fordow from B-2 bombers

Tomahawk missiles on Isfahan and Natanz — Fox News

'Trump has basically lost control. Israel is now dictating US policy' — The Intercept

Iran says ‘ONLY’ entrance and exit tunnels of Fordow nuclear site DAMAGED after American attack — Mehr News

Iran TV host with US bases map, 'Mr President, we will finish it' — runews report

Statement from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

➡️In the early hours of today, Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan came under attack. These acts of aggression, attributed to the Zionist enemy, follow a series of recent assaults and represent a flagrant violation of international law, particularly the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

➡️Tragically, these attacks were carried out with the complicity — and in some cases the silence — of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is supposed to safeguard against precisely such violations.

➡️The United States, through public remarks made by its president, has effectively taken responsibility for the strikes on nuclear sites that are under full IAEA monitoring in accordance with NPT safeguards.

➡️Iran calls on the international community to reject this descent into lawlessness and to support the Islamic Republic in asserting its legitimate rights under international law.

➡️The Atomic Energy Organization assures the Iranian people that, despite these hostile conspiracies, the development of the country’s peaceful nuclear program will not be halted. Thousands of patriotic and revolutionary scientists continue this work, honoring the legacy of Iran’s martyred nuclear scientists.

➡️The Organization has initiated all necessary measures, including legal action, to defend the rights of the Iranian nation.

🤡 ‘Israel is MUCH safer now’ — Trump claims right after bombing Iran

(Hey Trump, MIGA man, what about us in the US, we're not safer now?) Cynthia