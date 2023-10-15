Magic Drawing Pen Magic Pen Floating Ink Drawings Erasable Bundle Create Whiteboard Marker Day Education Toys Gifts For Kids

Buy Now

Features:

1.The Floating Automatically in Water design makes it insoluble in water, and the drawn animals, flower, trees, ect. can float freely on the water.

2.Water painting will arouse children's curiosity. Use this floating whiteboard pen to paint on the ceramic spoon. When encountering water, the drawn pattern will float by itself, as if there is life, which is very interesting! Children can experience the joy of crafting! It's conducive to the children's sensory development. This is also a fun game for family and friends gatherings. Find Innocence together!

3.Quick-drying, smooth writing, no ink leakage. The water-based ink is easily wiped off with a cloth without leaving any trace.

4.With certified non-toxic ink and special low odor formula, it is harmless to human body.

5.The colors are bright and clear, which is suitable for children's graffiti on paper, writing and drawing in classroom lectures and office meetings as well.