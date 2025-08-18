Is The End Near?

The American Empire Is Racing Towards Collapse. Here’s How To Prevent It.

* Go to war in some far-away country for no obvious reason, slaughter a bunch of peasants, and then import their relatives into your cities and put them on welfare.

* That has been the U.S. government’s main occupation for 60 years.

* Auron MacIntyre explains how it works.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 August 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-auron-macintyre

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1957487664757703150