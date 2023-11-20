Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Seized a possibly Israeli-linked cargo Ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route Sunday and took its 25 crew members hostage

This is fresh, there is some confusion about this, some people are saying this isn't the ship on this video. That it's not be the ship called the 'Galaxy Leader', that the video shows a different kind of ship. This may not be Israeli linked ship, and crew for countries updated below. Articles just posted on major new sites are different. Something may be fishy? .

*The LATEST UPDATE for this video which I trust more than links below, says this:

The operator of the ship seized by Yemeni rebels in the Red Sea is the Japanese company Nippon Yusen, reported the Kyodo agency. Ownership records indicate the Bahaman-flagged vessel is registered under a British company, which is partially owned by Israeli tycoon Abraham Ungar, who goes by Rami. The vessel was leased out to a Japanese company at the time of the taking.



The Iran-backed Houthis have vowed to target Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea

On board were 25 crew members from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine, and the Philippines, according to the agency.

I'll try to post an update if find more about this.

Original title of this video is:

'Video of the Houthis capturing the Israeli ship Galaxy Leader in the Gulf of Aden'.

-

Articles below,

An Israeli linked supposedly, then Reuters said something else.

From the AP article: Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route Sunday and took its 25 crew members hostage.

Reuters said this: Yemen's Houthi faction said it captured an Israeli ship in the Red Sea and took it to a Yemeni port. Israel said the ship was a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship.



Also within the hour, AP posted this news:

https://apnews.com/article/israel-houthi-rebels-hijacked-ship-red-sea-dc9b6448690bcf5c70a0baf7c7c34b09





