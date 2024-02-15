BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dog Says, My Hobby Is To Run Away! I Before & After Ep 93
37 views • 02/15/2024

Kritter Klub


Feb 14, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


This dog is so brave that he doesn't hesitate to leave his house. The Butler always has to put an eye on him. However, the dog's hobby is getting dangerous as time goes by. Would they be able to change his behavior? Check it out in the video!


More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqijpHB0xRnexLVS4duMcuQV


#Kritterklub #dog #beforeandafter


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

 On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

 On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=or_KU2Fs4BU

