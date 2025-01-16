BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Parliament’s Prorogued but Government Is Still Spending Your Tax Dollars!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
59 views • 8 months ago

January 16, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. She explains that though Parliament is down, Trudeau is still PM and he and his Cabinet colleagues will continue to spend money. Unless they change their behaviour, carbon taxes will still go up along with MP salaries on April Fool’s Day.


Follow Kris and the work of the CTF at: https://www.taxpayer.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

liberalsparliamenttaxes2025trudeaudebtdeficitinterestchp canadarod taylorpartyleadershipwastefederal budgettaxpayersfreelandcorporate welfarekris simsctfchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagemp pensionsgovernment podcastsprorogue
