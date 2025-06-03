BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"The Power of Prayer In Your Daughter's Life | Stacey Thacker" from Focus on the Family
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
10 views • 3 months ago

From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjO2x_gUoAo "On this episode of Focus on the Family, Stacey Thacker shares with Jim Daly heartfelt wisdom about praying for our daughters to be strong yet soft—kind, compassionate, and deeply connected to God. She dives into the mental health challenges teen girls face today and offers practical, faith-based ways moms can support their daughters through prayer, community, and example. Stacey also opens up about navigating family trials and how prayer can be a powerful anchor in difficult seasons.

🔹 What God desires for our daughters’ hearts

🔹 How moms can create safe spaces for faith and prayer

🔹 The importance of women’s community and authentic connection

🔹 Understanding and addressing the mental health crisis in teen girls

🔹 The SOFT prayer acronym: see, offer, feel, take time

And more. This heartfelt conversation encourages moms and families to lean on God’s strength and grace while nurturing daughters who reflect His love and resilience in a challenging culture.

📖 Get your copy of "Praying For Teen Girls" here: https://bit.ly/3GW5Bpo

--

Chapters

0:00 – Introduction: Partnering with God for Our Daughters

2:20 – What God Wants for Our Daughters’ Hearts

4:10 – Challenges Women and Moms Face Today

6:00 – The Mental Health Crisis Among Teen Girls

8:45 – Creating a Safe Space for Prayer and Faith

11:30 – The Importance of Women’s Community and Connection

13:50 – The SOFT Prayer Acronym Explained

18:10 – Handling Emotional Responses and Friendship Struggles

22:40 – Spiritual Battles and Equipping Our Daughters

---

X: / focusfamily"

