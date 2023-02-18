Heads Up! Toxic Plume of Smoke Coming from Massive Plastics Fire -- KISSIMMEE FLORIDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- FLORIDA- Massive 5-acre fire has broken out a warehouse storing plastic plant pots in Kissimmee, Florida.Hazmat teams are monitoring air quality due to the large amount of smoke coming from the burning plastics.
Residents with breathing issues should remain indoors. #Breaking #Kissimmee #Fire
#Fire #Breaking #Kissimmee
