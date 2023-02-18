Heads Up! Toxic Plume of Smoke Coming from Massive Plastics Fire -- KISSIMMEE FLORIDA

388 views • 02/18/2023

- FLORIDA- Massive 5-acre fire has broken out a warehouse storing plastic plant pots in Kissimmee, Florida.Hazmat teams are monitoring air quality due to the large amount of smoke coming from the burning plastics.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.