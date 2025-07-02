Ivermectin Myths & Misconceptions with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Are the viral claims about dangerous ingredients in ivermectin true? Let’s set the record straight.

Pharmacist Bryana Gregory from Physician’s Preference Pharmacy addresses recent concerns circulating online about Ivermectin formulations, including fear-based misinformation around additives like Polysorbate 80 and Titanium Dioxide. Bryana breaks down the differences between animal-grade Ivermectin products and the carefully compounded human oral capsules provided by the pharmacy. She explains how compounding pharmacists source pure ingredients, verify potency, and ensure products are free from allergens and unwanted excipients.

You’ll also learn why taking veterinary Ivermectin (like horse paste or injectable liquids) is not only unnecessary but potentially harmful, and how to safely and confidently use pharmaceutical-grade Ivermectin with your doctor’s guidance. If you’ve seen the rumors online, this episode is a must!

