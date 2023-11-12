Get Thee Behind Me, Satan-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 12 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can A Christian Be Demon Possessed? Born-Again Believers Have Two-Natures, the Old Man (Flesh) and the New Man (Spirit) Which Are in Constant Battle with Each Other. Satan Can Take Control of the Mind and Fill the Heart. Our Power Is in the Spirit and It Is the Spirit of the Living God That Breaks Us from Sin. We Must Fellowship with God to Live for Him as We Cannot Search Our Own Heart or Soul.