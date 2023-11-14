Will the Banksters get THEIR war-Budget in order to steer-off bankruptcy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen to this @ a faster speed setting!Again, pulling that "You are false, when it is I who am the snake!"="You are guilty; but in fact, it is I." THEY (ThePowersThatBe/Globalists/NWO/WEF) insinuate that sovereign writings are being produced by Artificial Intelligence (therefore have no right to be formerly recognized), while THEY expose THEMSELVES as having created A.I. [lost-at-sea] entities with ALL CAPITAL LETTERs, commonly referred to as 'strawmen' or TIN/Tax-Identity-Numbers. THEY fool men & women into legally registering as these on-paper-contractor-Strawmen, thereby losing their Power-of-Attorney & sovereign immunity/Z-exemption-mortgage. I realize what I just stated [Claim] for the Record is at a 25-year intellectual study-level of law education, so many will not be able to follow this subject-level due to TPTB's dumbed-down schools & propaganda="Oh, that's mere Conspiracy Theory."
Corporate contracts can only be obtained between none-living entities as they are merely 2-dimensional "paper." Therefore, TPTB create a 'lost-@-sea' dead entity & fool or threaten men & women into signing said contracts that the 2 are one of the same---you=your StrawMan. That is the legality (Lawyer-speak) of the situation within The One World Order whether you want to face it or not! You are signing that you are a 2-dimensional being! Said PTB are certainly not going to explain it to you, or you may scream foul & file/record a CLAIM against them as fraudsters (NOT divulging all facts/details regarding the solicitation of THEIR contract. Many of THEM [like Biden] are TOO stupid to even understand what THEY are doing anyway. -So, you have to hold THEM accountable to it! DO NOT COMPLY unless you are a parasite too. It is the same with our food supply: Most are unaware THEY are putting synthetics into our foods which lower our cell vibrations & lead to sickness & death. THEY live their entire cut-short lives following mere erroneous beliefs.)
The 'Lost-at-sea' insurance scam: Will you be fooled again into paying/IN-debting/enSLAVING your body, property, soul, & children for another war?
National debt-clock @ 33 trillion, but that is an odious debt as it is Corporate interest-based:
http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/11/the-haunting-past-resolved.html
http://www.annavonreitz.com/annavonreitz.pdf
Fulford full newsletter 10/30: "Fake President Biden declares World War III but he has no army" https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=231772
Ben's interview of Anna: https://rumble.com/v3g48xl-benjamin-fulford-and-anna-von-reitz-interview-september-9-2023-benjamin-ful.html
Other e-book company: https://payhip.com/duncanPhelps/
Zionism is a political World movement. Zionism is not a Jewish tribal-race issue. All Jews are certainly not Zionists. Some Christians are extremely Zionist!