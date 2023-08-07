3 misused Bible verses in 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. Philippians 2:3-4
2. Romans 13:1
3. Leviticus 13
Are 3 Bible verses that have been misused in 2020 when it comes to response to the virus.
Authentically Biblical Christians (ABC's) should not fall for these verses being misused.
Be bold and don't let anyone delude you with persuasive argument.