A Database of video Testimonies and Confessions of Ukrainian Prisoners of War
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
02/05/2024

A database of video testimonies and confessions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

POW.SOUTHFRONT.PRESS presents a database of video testimonies and confessions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Here you can find everything: betrayal of commanders, abomination, criminal orders, disappointment, revelations.

The Ukrainian POW database already contains more than 600 stories of AFU servicemen and is constantly being updated. 

Some Ukrainians have confessed to war crimes against civilians and captives. They confessed elaborately citing many horrifying details.

Others were waiting to be reunited with their loved ones through an exchange, but they were killed by NATO missiles on their way home.Many wish to remain in captivity until the war is over. There are dozens who are angry, those who ask to be given the opportunity to avenge the Bandera Nazis with weapons in their hands.

All these people, their different stories, are united by one tragedy. This is the colonial Kiev regime.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
