BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza Egg Donations Finally Arrive For 44 & 120 Families Eggs Sugar Oil & Cheese Donations
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 6 months ago

Gaza Egg Donations Finally Arrive For 44 & 120 Families Eggs Sugar Oil & Cheese Donations

سفرة ام يوسف من غزه

@emyousee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NtQxj1Voh8


وم جديد مليان فرح وزعنا سلات غذائيه متنوعه ل٤٤ عيله لأهلنا بالخيام بغزه

A new day full of joy. We distributed various food baskets to 44 families for our people in tents in Gaza.


ام محمد الغزاوية

@noorabodhear.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vaPID0Ut78


كبر طرد غدائي😯أطعمكم الله من طعام أهل الجنة الشعب المصري

May God grant you food from the people of Paradise, the Egyptian people

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineegyptgenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy