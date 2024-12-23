© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Egg Donations Finally Arrive For 44 & 120 Families Eggs Sugar Oil & Cheese Donations
سفرة ام يوسف من غزه
@emyousee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NtQxj1Voh8
وم جديد مليان فرح وزعنا سلات غذائيه متنوعه ل٤٤ عيله لأهلنا بالخيام بغزه
A new day full of joy. We distributed various food baskets to 44 families for our people in tents in Gaza.
ام محمد الغزاوية
@noorabodhear.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vaPID0Ut78
كبر طرد غدائي😯أطعمكم الله من طعام أهل الجنة الشعب المصري
May God grant you food from the people of Paradise, the Egyptian people