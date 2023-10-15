FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 105:1-6, Sabbath Prayer, 20231014

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:



Psalm 105:1-6

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20231014





O my Almighty, Gracious, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for His Substitutionary Blood-Bought Sacrifice by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

My Glorious and Merciful Father,

1 I thank You, LORD and humbly call upon Your Holy Name; by Your Grace, I will make known Your deeds among the peoples!

2 I will sing to You, sing psalms to You; and talk of all Your wondrous works!

3 I will glory in Your Holy Name; may the hearts of others rejoice who seek You, our LORD GOD Almighty!

4 Because of Your redemption, I will study to obey Your Holy Scriptures and Your strength, Heavenly Father; I will seek Your Holy Face evermore!

5 I will remember Your marvelous works which You have done, Your miraculous wonders, and Your Justification by my Faith in Christ Jesus,

6 O seed of Father Abraham Your servant, the children of Father Jacob, Your chosen ones, and redeemed Christians!

Thank You Merciful Father for the Divine deliverances of Your chosen people Israel and redeemed Christians. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 105:1-6 personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

