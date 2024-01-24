AI HUMANOID > 10 Billion ROBOTS TO REPLACE WORKERS AT BMW’S SOUTH CAROLINA

Humanoid robots will be introduced to BMW’s auto manufacturing plant in Spartanburg South Carolina next year. The robots will work alongside humans on the factory floor. Robotics startup firm Figure said it signed a partnership with BMW to deploy small quantities of human-looking machines in the auto plant. The robots will be integrated into the manufacturing process in the next 12 to 24 months.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/23/2024