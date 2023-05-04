BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The SEC falsely accused Miles Guo of fraud, even though they couldn't name single one real victim
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 05/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2g3wjge414

May 3, 2023 @NFSCSpeaks‘ live stream, Winn Tucson Radio’s Kathleen Winn interviews Nicole,

Nicole said that the SEC falsely accused Miles Guo of fraud, even though they couldn't name single one real victim, but they ignored the illegal business of the hundreds of CCP's state-owned enterprises being listed on the US stock market even though they were suspected of financial fraud and other illegal activities.


2023年5月3日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目中， Winn Tucson Radio节目的Kathleen Winn 采访Nicole

Nicole说美国证券交易委员会诬告郭文贵先生使其被关押, 尽管找不到一个真正的受害者，但是他们却无视中共的数百家国有企业在美国股票市场上市，尽管他们涉嫌财务欺诈等违法行为。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



