US Under Biden Is ‘Fuelling’ Russia-Ukraine Conflict And Leading People Into ‘World War III’
“This is what the world’s greatest superpower has been reduced to. It merely watches communist spy blimps while shooting $600,000 missiles at $20 hobby balloons because ‘they’re a strategic threat’.
”And this is the mob that people entrust the future of the free world to. This has all the hallmarks of a confected crisis designed to distract from the real issue — that the United States under Joe Biden is fueling the Ukraine-Russia conflict and leading us directly into World War III.“
🔗 Credit: Sky News Australia
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hxzmS0_jtPQ&feature=youtu.be