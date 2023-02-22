US Under Biden Is ‘Fuelling’ Russia-Ukraine Conflict And Leading People Into ‘World War III’













“This is what the world’s greatest superpower has been reduced to. It merely watches communist spy blimps while shooting $600,000 missiles at $20 hobby balloons because ‘they’re a strategic threat’.













”And this is the mob that people entrust the future of the free world to. This has all the hallmarks of a confected crisis designed to distract from the real issue — that the United States under Joe Biden is fueling the Ukraine-Russia conflict and leading us directly into World War III.“













🔗 Credit: Sky News Australia





