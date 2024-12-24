Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 24, 2024 – New Christmas song from the Health Ranger plus emergency Steve Quayle interview

- We Can't Love Our Christmas Without You: Introduction and Song Release (0:10)

- Song Lyrics and Message (4:59)

- Current Events and AI Capabilities (5:15)

- Interview with Steve Quayle: Introduction and Food Crisis (11:24)

- Discussion on Food Supply and Government Control (27:32)

- AI and Decentralization of Knowledge (55:10)

- Steve Quayle on AI and Supernatural Entities (1:07:59)

- Google's Quantum Computing Chip and Multiverse Capabilities (1:11:44)

- Steve Quayle on Orbs and Transdimensional Entities (1:14:01)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:14:58)

- Supernatural Battle and Satellite Phone Importance (1:15:11)

- Safety Measures and Societal Changes (1:23:08)

- Food Shortages and Technological Dangers (1:26:59)

- Military Weaknesses and Technological Advancements (1:30:22)

- Economic Collapse and Financial Preparedness (1:46:56)

- Demonic Rituals and AI Fakery (1:48:01)

- Historical Context and Biblical References (1:51:34)

- Final Warnings and Call to Action (1:56:40)

- Promotion of Products and Services (1:59:11)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



