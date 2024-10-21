Replicon VAX Alert- Japan Press Conference held by United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines from (w/ English subtitles)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Potential dangers of the new upcoming self-ampliyfing vaccine, "Replicon Vaccine" a group of doctors and citizens have banded together to spread awareness to refuse these Jabs.
from: https://stop-mrna.com/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------
Press Conference held by United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines with English Title. Please watch and re-post! We need international support to stop Replicon vax. UCSV also join and support International Crisis Summit ICS6 Tokyo during Sept. 25-27.