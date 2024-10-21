BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Replicon VAX Alert- Japan Press Conference held by United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines from (w/ English subtitles)
The Azure Forest Elf
The Azure Forest Elf
7 months ago

Potential dangers of the new upcoming  self-ampliyfing vaccine, "Replicon Vaccine"  a group of doctors and citizens have banded together to spread awareness to refuse these Jabs.

from: https://stop-mrna.com/ ------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related interviews:
 Brighteon :(Interview with Mike Adams)https://www.brighteon.com/d08f1032-14d9-4ffc-93c5-0b45a389e802 Rumble:
  (Coffee and a Mike)https://rumble.com/v4zk126-coffee-and-a-mike-masako-ganaha-deployment-of-new-bioweapon.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Apple Podcast: (Coffee and a Mike) https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/professor-yasufumi-murakami-and-masako-ganaha-840/id1436799008?i=1000658258914

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/masako-ganaha-836/id1436799008?i=1000657840165 ----------------------------------------------------------------
source without english subtitles: (from Masako Ganaha Official Channel)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5cldp9--..etc-mrna-united-citizens-for-stopping-mrna-vaccines-press-conference.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
--------------------------------------------------------------
Above Video with english subs is a Permitted Repost from: https://x.com/stop_mRNA_com/status/1833554819375894834
Press Conference held by United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines with English Title. Please watch and re-post! We need international support to stop Replicon vax. UCSV also join and support International Crisis Summit ICS6 Tokyo during Sept. 25-27.

Keywords
healthcancermike adamsbig pharmainjuryvaccinejapanfukushimasheddinginjectionvaxxvirologycovidimmunologymrnamasako ganahaspike proteinself-amplifyingturbo cancerrepliconyasafumi murakamijapan government
