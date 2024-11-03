P.1 How CAT POO led to a SWEET POTATO… MVI_2775

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last October, 2023, I planted a largish area in by backyard, here in Perth northern suburbs, to orange sweet potatoes. It is now 13 months later, and I will begin digging them up, hoping that the tubers have swollen. The tube in this video was discovered while scraping up an overnight cat’s poo.