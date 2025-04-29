© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A bizarre and unexplained blackout in Spain and Portugal is fueling wild speculation, with some accusing Israel of deploying a weather weapon in retaliation for Spain’s anti-Israel shift; power grid anomalies were also reported in the UK just hours before, sparking sabotage and cyberattack investigations. Meanwhile, global tensions intensify: Pakistan warns of imminent war with India, Iran accuses Israel of bombing a key port, and Dmitry Medvedev suggests NATO countries may need “de-Nazification” as he warns of nuclear apocalypse. In North America, Trump’s critics claim Mossad-linked operatives are undermining Pentagon anti-war voices, Amazon is under fire for tariff price labels, and Canada has elected a new prime minister vowing to break with the U.S. Trump, undeterred, pushes forward with Suez Canal demands and defends America's deep alliance with Israel.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/28/25
Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!
https://www.FaithandValues.com
If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:
https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/blackout-mystery-did-israel-use-weather-weapon-on-spain
You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.
Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!
https://www.AmericanReserves.com
Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!
https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/
Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858
Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.
https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!
https://tru.news/faucielf