Brighteon Broadcast News, May 15, 2025 – Trump is MAKING PEACE in the Middle East (while Netanyahu fumes!)

- Economics of Depopulation and AI Technology (0:00)

- Interview with David Sorensen on Organized Religion (2:09)

- Health and Environmental Concerns (3:49)

- RFK Jr.'s Testimony and Geopolitical News (18:10)

- Trump's Negotiation Skills and Peace Efforts (21:47)

- Book Reviews: Cancer Prevention and Treatment (35:51)

- New Products at Health Ranger Store (50:18)

- The Economics of Depopulation and Human Labor Replacement (57:56)

- AI Technology and Government Control (1:18:51)

- Breaking the Chains Documentary (1:24:24)

- Government Weaponization and Depopulation Goals (1:24:44)

- Decentralization and Technology Use (1:27:03)

- Cryptocurrency and Decentralized Systems (1:31:21)

- The Role of AI and Government Control (1:35:41)

- The Christian Church and Modern Moral Corruption (1:38:35)

- The Hijacking of Jesus' Intent (1:47:43)

- The Financial System of Enslavement (2:17:09)

- Trump's Strategy and the Great Reset (2:22:05)

- The Importance of a Relationship with Jesus (2:37:43)

- The Role of Modern Medicine and Christ's Healing (2:43:33)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



