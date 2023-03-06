Homosexuality Is Not For The church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a world of liberal ideology imposing itself on the Christian establishment, there are those who have defied the cancel culture to stand for the truth in the UK. Is it not a wonder that these same liberals will not do this with Islam or Hinduism. They are afraid!!! They know that there is no room for such nonsense!! Liberals are the worst hypocrites in the world.