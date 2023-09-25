Dr. Lee Merritt - Caution about October 4th and 11th - Be Vigilant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Lee Merritt cautions us about the emergency broadcast test on
October 4th and 11th
Just something to consider.
It would NOT do any of us harm to put down and turn off our electronics
for a day or two! It would likely the best thing we could do for our health!
Live and speak the TRUTH!