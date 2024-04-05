⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 March–5 April 2024)

From 31 March to 5 April 2024, in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russia's oil and gas and power facilities, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 39 group strikes by ground-launched and air-launched high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Ukrainian energy industry facilities, military industrial enterprises, air defence systems, arsenals, fuel bases, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries.



The goal of the strikes have been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces in cooperation with aviation and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Stroyevka (Kharkov region).

In addition, 10 counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 270 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, and 13 field artillery guns. Four ammunition depots were also destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, as a result of the actions of the Yug Group of Forces units, the tactical position along the front line has been improved.

Strikes were delivered at units of four assault, three airmobile, and eight mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kurdyumovka, Novomikhailovka, Kleshcheyevka, Spornoye, Andreyevka, and Chasov Yars (Donetsk People's Republic). Fifteen counter-attacks of the AFU's 31st, 67th, 72nd mechanised, 80th, and 92nd Air Assault brigades were also repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 2,110 Ukrainian troops, six tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 89 motor vehicles, and 40 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence, as well as to occupy more advantageous lines.

In addition, air strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems hit the personnel and hardware of six brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and repelled 39 enemy counter-attacks close to Semyonovka, Novogorodskoye, Berdychi, Tonenkoye, Usmanskoye, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

More than 1,695 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, 15 armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, and 19 field artillery guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been neutralised during the week.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved their tactical position along the front line and defeated the units of the seven brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, and Territorial Defence close to Urozhaynoye, Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 760 Ukrainian troops, eight tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, and 11 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the Dnepr Group of Forces' actions defeated manpower and hardware of one mountain assault brigade, three mechanised brigades, one marine brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as three territorial defence brigades close to Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Rabotino, Nesteryanka, Novosyolovka, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka and Novotyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 240 Ukrainian troops, 19 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery guns, to include one M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems.



Over the past week, the Groups' Missile Troops and Artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles have neutralised three Su-25 ground-attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force at the home airfield and five S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers.

Russian air defence means and aviation have eliminated two Su-27 and one Mig-29 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force, five Hammer and JDAM aerial guided bombs, 91 HIMARS, Vampire, and Uragan MLRS projectiles, as well as 1,119 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered during the week.



📊 In total, 583 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 18,892 unmanned aerial vehicles, 495 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,691 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,264 MLRS combat vehicles, 8,674 field artillery guns and mortars, and 20,627 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.



