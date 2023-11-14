Pro-Palestine Protests Gather Thousands Around Globe Over Weekend 10 News First (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel 10 News First at:-

https://youtu.be/jXpJfsXJWfM?si=mlB_TOH2vXW-CjaI



6 Nov 2023 #israel #israelpalestineconflict #gazaThousands of protestors have gathered around the world to show their support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, in cities including Sydney, Rome, Athens, and Washington.





0:12 Sydney, Australia

1:48 Washington, D.C.

2:44 Athens, Greece

3:21 Paris, France

4:22 Rome, Italy

4:44 Santiago, Chile

5:23 Caracas, Venezuela

5:57 Islamabad, Pakistan

6:35 San Juan, Puerto Rico

7:18 Jakarta, Indonesia

8:08 Bucharest, Romania

8:43 Amman, Jordan





Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1





#israel #gaza #rafahcrossing #egypt #palestine #israelpalestineconflict #war





Join the conversation and follow us on:

Twitter:





/ 10newsfirst

Facebook:





/ 10newsfirst

Instagram:





/ 10newsfirst





10 News First airs at 5pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10.

Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news





10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.



