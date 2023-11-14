Pro-Palestine Protests Gather Thousands Around Globe Over Weekend 10 News First (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel 10 News First at:-
https://youtu.be/jXpJfsXJWfM?si=mlB_TOH2vXW-CjaI
6 Nov 2023 #israel #israelpalestineconflict #gazaThousands of protestors have gathered around the world to show their support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, in cities including Sydney, Rome, Athens, and Washington.
0:12 Sydney, Australia
1:48 Washington, D.C.
2:44 Athens, Greece
3:21 Paris, France
4:22 Rome, Italy
4:44 Santiago, Chile
5:23 Caracas, Venezuela
5:57 Islamabad, Pakistan
6:35 San Juan, Puerto Rico
7:18 Jakarta, Indonesia
8:08 Bucharest, Romania
8:43 Amman, Jordan
Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1
#israel #gaza #rafahcrossing #egypt #palestine #israelpalestineconflict #war
Join the conversation and follow us on:
Twitter:
/ 10newsfirst
Facebook:
/ 10newsfirst
Instagram:
/ 10newsfirst
10 News First airs at 5pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10.
Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news
10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.