Pro-Palestine Protests Gather Thousands Around Globe Over Weekend 10 News First (mirrored)
51 views • 11/14/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel 10 News First at:-

https://youtu.be/jXpJfsXJWfM?si=mlB_TOH2vXW-CjaI

6 Nov 2023 #israel #israelpalestineconflict #gazaThousands of protestors have gathered around the world to show their support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, in cities including Sydney, Rome, Athens, and Washington.


0:12 Sydney, Australia

1:48 Washington, D.C.

2:44 Athens, Greece

3:21 Paris, France

4:22 Rome, Italy

4:44 Santiago, Chile

5:23 Caracas, Venezuela

5:57 Islamabad, Pakistan

6:35 San Juan, Puerto Rico

7:18 Jakarta, Indonesia

8:08 Bucharest, Romania

8:43 Amman, Jordan


#israel #gaza #rafahcrossing #egypt #palestine #israelpalestineconflict #war


10 News First airs at 5pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10.

10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
