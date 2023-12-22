7 Ukrainian Mercenary Fighters who were Fighting for the Israeli Occupation Forces in the Shuja’iya neighborhood were Killed on December 14

Exclusive sources for the “Quds News Network”: 7 Ukrainian fighters who were fighting for the Israeli occupation forces in the Shuja’iya neighborhood were killed on December 14, after they were spotted on Hassanein Street.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.