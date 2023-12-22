Create New Account
7 Ukrainian Mercenary Fighters who were Fighting for the Israeli Occupation Forces in the Shuja’iya neighborhood were Killed on December 14
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
51 views
Published 2 months ago

Exclusive sources for the “Quds News Network”: 7 Ukrainian fighters who were fighting for the Israeli occupation forces in the Shuja’iya neighborhood were killed on December 14, after they were spotted on Hassanein Street.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

