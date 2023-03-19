© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil Oliver: Many Are Speculating That A Final And Catastrophic CRASH Is Coming For The Banks...
Remember when we maintained a simple trust in our High Street banks? How young we were, how naïve... Many are speculating that a final and catastrophic crash is coming for the banks, and maybe it is...