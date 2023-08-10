Biden Gives Rare Interview to The Weather Channel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tennessee Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger joins The Chris Salcedo Show to discuss Biden struggling through an exclusive interview with The Weather Channel.
