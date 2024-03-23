P.1 I bought my 3rd Canon Ixus 285 today (AND IT HAS GONE UP $160!) MVI_9088(1stseg.)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My current Canon Ixus 285 camera is showing signs of giving up the ghost, or being less suitable due to dust behind its lens, and so, lest it give up on me and leaves me camera-less, I have pre-emptively bought a new one. I had hoped to get a better model, however, the price of the next most compact Canon models that interest me are over $600, and bulkier. I am disappointed that I have paid over half extra again compared to my last purchase a year and a half ago. Technology normally drops in price. On the bright side, I find the quality and compactness of the Ixus 285 will keep me satisfied for some time yet.