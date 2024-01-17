Written and published by Lucia on Jan.17/2024

Link to written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/death-is-walking-the-earth-my-hiding-place/.





Scriptures mentioned:

Jer.16; Psa.42; Mark 8; Exod.5:6-8, 22-23; Exod.6:1; Isa.57:1-2; Isa.33:6, 14b)-15, 22; Psalm 23; Psa.25:6, 15; Dan.11:32; Jer.50:2; Ezek.24:25; Isa.57:12-13.

Further confirmation rec'd: Micah 1

------------------------------------------------

LINKS TO BACK-UP CHANNELS:

https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg

------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.



