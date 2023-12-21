Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DEMOLITION STARTS WITH KNOWING HOW THINGS GOT PUT TOGETHER **DISMANTLING THE APPARATUS**MUST SEE!**
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
163 Subscribers
69 views
Published 2 months ago

DURING THIS WHOLE THING... ALMOST 4 YEARS, HAVE YOU EVER STOPPED TO ASK YOURSELF, "HOW/WHY AM I SO WELL INFORMED"? ABOUT THINGS THAT WOULD HAVE TO BE A SECRET TO PULL OFF... OK... here we go. This is real and pretty close to the sun, I think


I got it. I'm not sure what to do about it... But I think I nailed a serious piece of this and with that, the root cause. And guess what it is. Theres only a few things it literally COULD be. Lemme ask uou... how many common denominators are there spanning 30 years? ... Yeah, you get it ..It's time to pull this shit out by the roots and expose the actual reason why we re not responding. Becuz THIS ENTIRE AGENDA IS BASED ON IT. Tgis doesn't get off the ground without certain individuals clearing the path. This is them. This is the basics. Pass this on. It's important. Add to this at [email protected]

Keywords
surviveresistprepare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket