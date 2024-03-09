Greg Kelly: Biden's dishonesty 'infuriates me'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Friday's episode of "Greg Kelly Reports" Greg expresses how much he hated President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, dissects President Biden's speech, breaks down the infamous Laken Riley moment of President Biden's speech, and more on NEWSMAX.
