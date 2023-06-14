NY Times Shills Expensive Weight Loss Pharmaceutical for "People WITH Obesity"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York Times in the main stream media have become paid shells by the pharmaceutical industry. In the bulls-eye right now is to rid the public, of the belief that obesity is a matter of personal choice, and that there's nothing you can do about it, and that it's not your choice, so they can #wegovy to you, via your insurance carrier, and get the public at large to pay for it with increasing Insurance premiums. It is the height of corruption.#nytimes #bigpharma #obesity #personalchoice
"You have obesity"
original column: https://us.yahoo.com/news/obesity-drugs-come-side-effect-115136988.html
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more