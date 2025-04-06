BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
STALAG 17 ☭ CLASSIC COLORIZED SCENES FROM THE FILM, WILLIAM HOLDEN, DON TAYLOR, OTTO PREMINGER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
47 views • 5 months ago

VfB makes a big deal in regards to the 'time bomb' scene, but previous to that, there is another scene that should demand your attention...once you understand what it is you are watching


Right before Bagradian and Dunbar perform the 'time bomb' scene, Harry Shapiro and Animal are requested to serve tea to the two newly captured officers


This is a MOCKERY of the starvation imposed upon Germany at the war's end, as the supply lines were bombed


INSULT TO INJURY


Regardless, STALAG 17 is the only war film VfB recommends [PLATOON is my alternate], so please enjoy the craft, and be amused at the then-nascent attempt at colorization


SOME CLASSIC COLORIZED SCENES FROM THIS AMAZING FILM.

ALSO FEATURING ROBERT STRAUSS AS "ANIMAL", HARVEY LEMBECK AS HARRY SHAPIRO, PETER GRAVES AS PRICE AND NEVILLE BRAND AS DUKE. RELEASED IN 1953 AND STILL GREAT NOW!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17EtVL26ebM

Keywords
starvationmockerymulti pronged attackstalag 17ww2 narrative propaganda
