⚡️❗️The settlement of Velikaya Novoselka has been liberated in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Russian Footage from Velikaya Novoselka, where assault units of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade and the 40th Marine Brigade of the "Vostok" group are placing flags at various locations in the settlement while walking through its streets.

As a reminder, the official channels of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which defended the settlement, still claim to hold it.

Adding:

Ukrainian media confirm that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and related expenditures as part of the State Department's halt on aid programs.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing a USAID office employee.

The employee noted that staff have not yet received detailed instructions on how the directive will be implemented or whether there will be exceptions.

USAID's press service responded that the inquiry has been forwarded to the U.S. State Department.

Earlier, Financial Times reported that several U.S.-funded organizations in Kiev had already begun receiving orders to cease operations.