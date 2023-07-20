Donald Trump: "i'm EXPOSING everything before they can jail me" Donald Trump has just sent out a message to the American people saying that he will obliterate the deep state, drain the swamp, and starve the warmongers. The former president has revealed his strategy to reduce government inefficiency, eradicate the impact of the bureaucratic establishment, and decrease the financial authority of those promoting military actions. He aims to reinstate executive branch impoundment, which he considers to be an essential strategy in reducing inefficiency and eliminating unnecessary expenditures. Impoundment, a power once more comprehensive but now restricted, would necessitate legal actions for the president to regain authority. In 1974, Congress implemented the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act, shifting significant spending oversight to both the House and Senate. Trump desires to combat it. The former president said that for two centuries within our governmental framework, there was consensus that the president possessed the constitutional authority to halt superfluous expenditure via a mechanism referred to as impoundment. He further explained that under this provision, if Congress allocated a larger budget than necessary for government operations, the president had the authority to decline the excess funds, opting to return them to the general treasury or potentially reduce taxes. Trump had previously unveiled a strategy to alleviate corruption and confront the deeply rooted federal administrative system. This strategy entails implementing a mandate that necessitates all federal staff members to successfully complete a civil service examination, thereby demonstrating their comprehension of the American Constitution. The term deep state has gained significant traction in contemporary political discourse, often used to describe alleged networks of power operating behind the scenes of a government. The concept of a deep state implies a covert network embedded within the political system, independent of a nation's democratic institutions. These alleged entities, consisting of military officials, intelligence agents, wealthy elites, and public servants, are presumed to control and shape national policy, acting outside of and often against publicly elected officials. The deep state concept is characterized by secrecy, longevity, and immense influence. The historical origin of the deep state concept dates back to the Ottoman Empire, but it was popularized in Turkey during the 1990s. It was initially used to describe alleged alliances between the nation's military, security apparatus, and organized crime. These clandestine structures were thought to wield substantial power, orchestrating coups and controlling significant aspects of Turkish politics. In recent years, the deep state concept has found resonance in other political contexts, particularly in the United States, following its use in political commentary and media. Some theorists suggest that a deep state exists within the US government, citing supposed continuity in foreign and economic policy, despite changes in elected leadership. Critics of the deep state concept argue that it is a tool of theorists, with allegations often lacking concrete evidence. However, proponents maintain that it is a practical political reality, pointing to historical events like the Watergate scandal as demonstrations of the deep state at work. Understanding the deep state in any context requires an appreciation for the complexities and nuances of political power dynamics. It's important to differentiate between the concept of a deep state, a shadowy network acting independently of elected officials, and the reality of bureaucratic inertia. The latter is a recognized feature of democratic governance, where non-elected officials, due to their expertise, experience, and continuity in office, can exert significant influence over policymaking.



