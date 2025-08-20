BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - August 20, 2025 - Proverbs 10:1-3 Wisdom or Folly: A Father's Joy or Grief
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1047 followers
9 views • 4 weeks ago

In today’s episode of Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 10:1–3, where the wisdom of Solomon marks the transition from instruction to application. Each verse draws a sharp contrast between righteousness and wickedness, diligence and laziness, wisdom and foolishness. These practical principles not only shape character, but also reveal the consequences of our daily decisions. A son’s wisdom gladdens his father, but his folly brings grief—what path will you choose today? Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf

deathwisdomtruthchoicelifescripturewarningeternitytemptationfollyrickwilesmorningmanna
