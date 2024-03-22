© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep Clay Higgins: We No Longer Have a Sovereign Border to Defend and Enforce our Laws. During a House Homeland Border Security Subcommittee hearing, Chairman Higgins (R-LA) discusses the processing of migrants into our sovereign territory.