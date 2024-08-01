BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'STERILIZING 60% TO 70% 💉😷☠⚰ OF THE POPULATION'
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
2
241 views • 9 months ago

⁣Breaking News: Unbelievable! Professor Sir John Bell, the Head of Oxford Vaccine, Makes Shocking Revelation in Live Broadcast!


During a seemingly routine interview, Professor Sir John Bell, a key figure in the development of the Oxford vaccine, accidentally let slip a jaw-dropping bombshell that left the world in disbelief. Caught off guard, Bell revealed the unthinkable:


"Sterilising 60 to 70% of the world's population."


Watch the footage! The moment is surreal as Bell speaks, oblivious to the live broadcast, only to be met with the look of absolute horror and panic on his colleague's face. The broadcast was immediately cut short, but the damage was done. The shocking admission has sparked global outrage and fear.


Was it a catastrophic misinterpretation or a horrifying truth? The world watches and waits as investigations unfold.

#wef2030agenda #depopulationagenda


source: https://gab.com/JCBP/posts/112888025101100958


Thumbnail: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1819046429220016273

Keywords
white genocidecovidiocracyprofessor sir john bellmulti pronged attacksterilizing 60 to 70 percent of the world population
