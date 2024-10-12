BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
24-YEAR-OLD SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED HEART ATTACK
24-year-old was 'screaming in pain' but EMTs dismissed it as a panic attack. It was a heart attack. When Raquel Hutt experienced pain shooting through her left arm, her mom called an ambulance. EMTs didn't take her seriously but doctors did."

As she sat down on the toilet, pain jolted through Raquel Hutt’s left arm.

“I got crazy shooting pains down my left arm and screamed,” the 24-year-old from New York City tells TODAY.com. “I was in so much pain. I was ripping my clothes off. I was cold sweating, then I was curled in a ball on my bed.”

Sept. 12, 2024

https://www.todayDOTcom/health/disease/emts-dismissed-woman-heart-attack-rcna170846

https://ehs.umichDOTedu/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/COVID-19_Vaccination_Policy.pdf

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@raquelhutt

https://www.instagramDOTcom/raquelhutt/

healthvaccinenew yorkmedicinediseaseheart attackmichiganvaccinatedemtmyocarditisraquelraquel hutthutt
