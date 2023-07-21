BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK EDUCATES FAMILIES ON VACCINES
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
41 views • 07/21/2023

Del BigTree at the HighWire


July 21, 2023


Vaccine safety advocate and educational therapist, Dr. Shannon Kroner, shares her new children's book, I’m Unvaccinated and that’s Ok!. A first-of-its-kind, this entertaining and informative book was written to give a voice to children feeling ostracized for their family’s medical choices and helps open lines of communication between parent and child on why freedom of choice is so important. Dr. Kroner explains why a book like this is vital to the future of medical freedom and informed consent. ‘I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!’ is available at www.icandecide.shop, and anywhere books are sold.


#UnvaccinatedBook #ICANPress


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31f8l4-new-childrens-book-educates-families-on-vaccines.html

Keywords
bookvaccinesdel bigtreehighwireinformed consentfamiliesfreedom of choiceunvaccinatedchildrens bookdr shannon kronereducatesim unvaccinated and thats okicanpress
